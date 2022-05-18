IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deets Inside

Kane Williamson, the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has left the bio-bubble and returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child, the franchise said on Wednesday.

SRH's official Twitter confirmed the news and wrote " Our skipper Kane Williamson is flying back to New Zealand, to usher in the latest addition to his family. Here's everyone at the #Riser camp wishing Kane Williamson and his wife a safe delivery and a lot of happiness!"

In their last encounter against Mumbai Indians, SRH won by 3 runs to keep their playoffs hopes alive. The New Zealand captain has played 13 matches for SRH this season after being retained by the franchise but has struggled with the bat, amassing only 216 runs at a strike rate of 93.51.

SRH currently sits eighth in the IPL 2022 points standings, with 12 points from 13 games. On Sunday, May 22, they will play Punjab Kings in their last league stage encounter.