IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Trolled Over Rohit Sharma's Dismissal

Mumbai Indians ended an eight-match losing streak by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in their most recent match by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

However, MI's skipper's poor form continued as he was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for two runs. In Ashwin's bowling, Rohit attempted a boundary, but Daryl Mitchell took an easy catch at backward square.

The Rohit Sharma dismissal video went viral on social media. In that video, Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika, who was on the stand, seems dull after Rohit's dismissal. Ashwin's wife, Prithi, who was also in the stands, consoled Rithika and gave her a hug. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, was seen celebrating the Rohit Sharma wicket.

PC@Twitter

Here is the video:

Netizens Reactions: