IPL 2022: It's Official Lucknow and Ahmedabad Team Announce The Players

The IPL 2022 has sparked a lot of interest around the world. With two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, the season seems to be thrilling. The Lucknow team and the Ahmedabad team have announced their three players.

The Lucknow team picks KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi, and the Ahmedabad team picks Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill.

KL Rahul will captain the Lucknow team, and Hardik Pandya has confirmed that he will captain the Ahmedabad team.

Hardik Pandya thanked the management and owners for picking him as a captain. He promised this team will always give their all. He also welcomed Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill into the team.

Hardik Pandya is all set to star as the captain of Team Ahmedabad!



Joining him would be Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan



Drop your thoughts on these picks for VIVO IPL 2022.

The franchises have yet to announce their team names. With this, the two new teams are ready for the bidding war that will take place on February 12 and 13.