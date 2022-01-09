IPL 2022 in India Doubtful?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s main focus is to conduct the IPL 2022 in India, but as the Covid cases are increasing, the BCCI has the idea of hosting the league overseas.

"We are looking into all options, including international IPL." However, our primary goal is to host the IPL in India. Our current focus is the auction, and we will make a decision shortly, according to the source.

According to the source, the board is carefully monitoring the Covid-19 situation and no decision on tournament venues has been made as of yet.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Is This Why RCB Let Go of Harshal Patel?

While no official dates have been set, the 2022 IPL is slated to begin in early April, with the auction possibly taking place in early February.

Because of Covid the tournament's 2020 edition was fully held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While the 2021 IPL was originally slated to take place behind closed doors in India, the event was forced to be postponed halfway through owing to an increase in the number of cases within the bio-bubbles during the country's catastrophic second wave of the virus. It was finally continued and finished in the UAE later that year.