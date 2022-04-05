IPL 2022: Here's Why SRH CEO Kaviya Maran Was Trolled After Defeat Against LSG

The Sunrisers Hyderabad faced their second consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022. In the first match against Rajasthan Royals, they lost by 61 runs. Bowlers are Sunrisers Hyderabad's greatest strength. However, in the recent matches, the bowlers gave away more runs and paid the cost for it.

In the second match against Lucknow Super Giants, SRH was off to a good start with the bowl and a majority of fans felt that SRH was back in form. However, SRH lost by 12 runs. Fans and the franchise had high expectations from Kane Williamson, but he has had a poor start this season.

The Orange Army has been subjected to trolling since last season when they did not include Warner in their lineup. After two losses in the IPL 2022, netizens are again trolling SRH management and SRH CEO Kaviya Maran is trending on social media.

SRH management released Rashid Khan and David Warner before the mega auction and retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, and Umran Malik. Even in the mega auction, they instead picked Nicholas Pooran while leaving out Jhonny Bairstow which surprised many fans

One user wrote: "When you retain Abdul Samad and Umran Malik instead of Warner and Rashik Khan, the team will lose their matches and remain at the bottom of the table."

Here are some reactions from Hyderabad fans:

