IPL 2022: Here's Why RCB Changed Their Jersey For Next Match Against SRH

Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore have looked impressive in the IPL 2022. They have won six out of their 11 games in the tournament so far, and they are in fourth place.

Dinesh Karthik has scored the most runs for the team this season (210), while Wanindu Hasaranga has taken the most wickets (11). This season, the most serious issue for this team has been Virat Kohli's form.

From the beginning of the IPL tournament, RCB used to do this. The team wears the green jersey in one game each season to raise awareness among supporters about the need to save the earth by not cutting trees and instead of planting more of them.

Even fans are eagerly waiting for the green jersey. On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle posted a video of RCB players in green.

" From Red to Green, from Red to Green, our boys are ready to #PlayBold for a cause. How do you like our Green Jersey, 12th Man Army?

On the other hand, RCB has failed to win a game while wearing the green jersey, and fan are hopeful that Faf Du Plessis can change that.