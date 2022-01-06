IPL 2022: Here's Why Mumbai Indians Released Hardik Pandya

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, many teams faced challenges in retaining four players, leaving several major players. One such team was the Mumbai Indians. They had retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar Yadav and all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

However, it would not have been an easy decision for the franchise, as they would have had to let go of star players, including Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Zaheer Khan, who was there throughout the heated debates, recently explained why the Mumbai Indians chose to break ways with Hardik Pandya.

"Retention calls are frequently taken into account based on a variety of factors and perspectives. It is not an easy procedure to prepare for a large auction and say farewell to those players with whom you have invested a lot of time and energy," said Zaheer.

It is known that Hardik, who has been a key player for the Mumbai Indians, has been dealing with fitness issues recently. He did not bowl in the IPL 2021 earlier this year, and he was also dropped out of India's T20 team for the T20I World Cup due to his problems.

Therefore, it is clear why the Mumbai Indians retain other players. On the other hand, Zaheer wished Hardik Pandya a swift recovery, hoping that Pandya would regain his lost form once he returned to full fitness.