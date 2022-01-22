IPL 2022: Here's Why Lucknow Team Will Bought Marcus Stoinis

IPL 2022 will include ten teams, including two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The 2021 tournament's super auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13. The Lucknow franchise has chosen former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir as their coach, and they have already signed three players before the auction.

KL Rahul, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain, has been selected as the skipper, with the other two players being Ravi Bishnoi and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Meanwhile, coach Gambhir has disclosed the reason for selecting Stoinis. He believes the all-rounder can execute the finisher's job flawlessly.

"Stoinis is the full package after Ben Stokes, who is unlikely to play in the IPL this season. He can bat, bowl, and field, and he is one of the finest fielders in the game. I believe his signing is wonderful news for the squad. We saw him play in the ICC T20 World Cup. He can win matches on his own, "said Gambhir.

Also Read: IPL 2022 Auction: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer Base Price 2 crores, Check Rates of Other Players

Marcus Stoinis will be playing for his fourth IPL squad. He played for Delhi Dare Devils, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The T20 World Cup champion was signed by the Delhi Capitals for the 2020 season, and in the previous two editions, he scored 441 runs with a strike rate of 142.71 and took 15 wickets.

Marcus Stoinis was offered INR 9.2 crore, while Ravi Bishnoi and KL Rahul received INR 4 and 17 crores, respectively.