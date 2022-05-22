IPL 2022: Here's What Rohit Sharma Said About His Poor Form

Mumbai Indians were the first franchise to be eliminated from the playoff competition after failing to make an impression in the current season. The squad finished the season with four victories from 14 games, finishing last in the ten-team point standings.

Mumbai's performance suffered mostly as a result of their heavy guns failing to fire practically throughout the tournament. One of them was their captain and leading batsman, Rohit Sharma, who managed only 268 runs from 14 innings at a paltry average of 19.14. He also ended the competition without scoring a single half-century, with 48 being his best score.

Speaking of his poor form in the season, Rohit Sharma said that "a little modification could correct the issue. A lot of things I wanted to accomplish didn't work out. But this has occurred to me before, so it is not something I am experiencing for the first time."

"I know cricket doesn't end here; there's a lot more to come." So I need to focus on my mental health and consider how I can get back into shape and perform. It's simply a tiny tweak, and I'll try to work on it whenever I get some time off," he concluded