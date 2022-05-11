IPL 2022: Here's How Virat Kohli Felt After Getting Dismissed For Duck

In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore's former captain, Virat Kohli lost his farm. So far, Virat Kohli has played 11 matches and has scored 216 runs. He has registered three ducks in the ongoing IPL and two of his ducks were against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Three golden ducks, three single-digit scores, and just one score above 50 is not something Kohli’s potential

After being dismissed for ducks, Virat Kohli's form was the most trending question on Twitter. There was even news circulating on social media that Virat Kohli might drop the upcoming South African series because of poor form.

In his latest interview with RCB Insider, Virat Kohli shared how he felt after he got out for a duck and also shared his relationship with Ab de Villiers.

"After the two first balls Duck, It feels like absolutely helpless. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career and I think that's why I smiled because I felt like I've seen everything now it's been so long that, I've seen everything. This game has to show me," said Virat Kohli

Here is the video:

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. 😎🤙 Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. 👨‍💻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

