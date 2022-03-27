IPL 2022: Here Is The Full Schedule Of Mumbai Indians With Time, Place And Date

By Shyamala Tulasi

Captain Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) will start their campaign for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 27 against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Under Rohit, the Mumbai Indians have won five titles in the IPL-2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020-and the team would hope to bag another title this year.

For the IPL 2022 season, MI retained four players—Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard and brought in 21 players, spending Rs. 15.25 crore.

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, and Basil Thampi.

MI matches schedule:

