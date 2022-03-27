IPL 2022: Here Is The Full Schedule Of Matches Of Lucknow Super Giants With Time, Date And Place

By Shyamala Tulasi

The new team of IPL 2022 is going to start its rivalry on March 28 under the captaincy of K L Rahul, against another new team, Gujarat Titans.

The 15th edition of IPL 2022 is going to be super exciting with the new Budding franchise in it. And the first thug of war is going to be between two new teams on March 28 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm.

Even being the new team in the IPL, it is going to give super tough competition to well playing teams. The team consists of Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul, and Ravi Bishnoi, and the others they have bagged at the auction. Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to make an impactful start in the IPL 2022.

