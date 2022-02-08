IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Led Ahmedabad Team Announces Franchise Name

The new IPL franchise Ahmedabad has announced their team name as "Ahmedabad Titans" on social media. Due to CVC's ownership of a European betting firm, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council delayed the procedure. However, the issues were cleared last month and it was confirmed to become one of the new IPL teams.

Ahmedabad has already secured three players ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction this weekend. Hardik Pandya (15 crores) will captain the side, which also includes Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (15 crores) and opener Shubman Gill (8 crores). It still has a 52-crore auction purse.

Ashish Nehra, the team's head coach, Gary Kirsten will be the batting coach and mentor, while Aashish Kapoor will be the spin bowling coach and scout. Vikram Solanki will also be the franchise's Director of Cricket. So far, T10 Sports, Aaj Tak, Amity, and Zee Anmol have so far agreed to be their sponsors.

