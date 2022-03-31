IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Vs LSG: Pornstar Kendra Lust Praises Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami delivered an outstanding spell when the Gujarat Titans faced the Lucknow Super Giants in the first match of the IPL 2022.

Shami helped to GT's victory by picking Lucknow hitters with his superb line and length and took important wickets of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Manish Pandey. LSG set a 159-run target for Hardik Pandya's GT, who chased it down with five wickets in hand.

Shami was praised for his outstanding performance. The pacer was surprised, though, when he got a congratulatory tweet from American pornstar Kendra Lust.

"Absolutely wonderful performance by @mdshami11," she wrote on Twitter.

Interestingly, Lust's post about Shami drew attention throughout social media, and netizens responded with entertaining memes and jokes. Here are some of the reactions:

