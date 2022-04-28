IPL 2022 GT vs SRH: See What Muttiah Muralitharan Did After Losing The Match In Last Over Thriller

On Wednesday, Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a last-ball thriller at Wankhede Stadium (April 27). Fans frequently lose their cool after their favorite team loses such close games, but a support staff member rarely does so during the game, and when it is Muttiah Muralitharan, it is extremely rare.

In the game's final over, the Sri Lankan legend was not pleased with Marco Jansen. Jansen was tasked with defending 22 runs, and in most cases, the bowling side is expected to restrict runs in these situations. However, when players like Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan are in the mix, anything is possible.

Jansen couldn't handle the pressure of delivering in the final over and continued to bowl full-length deliveries, which irritated Muttiah Muralitharan. It occurred after the last ball was thrown for a maximum. Jansen attempted to go wide of Rashid, who got under the ball to convert it into a full toss and hit a brilliant six.

Murali was enraged by the bowler's length and stood up in the dugout to ask, 'Why the hell is he bowling full?" The video has gone viral on social media because not many people have seen the legendary cricketer lose his cool.

