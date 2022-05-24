IPL 2022 GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Which Team Will First Enter Finals?

The rich cash league is set to enter the playoffs. The first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League 2022 starts today with a thrilling game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The winning team will qualify for the finals and the losing team will fight to secure their berth in the finals in the Eliminator.

Both teams have played exceptionally well in the league stages. As a new team, the Gujarat Titans have attracted everyone while the Rajasthan Royals have entered the playoffs since 2018.

This season, Gujarat Titans won 10 of their 14 games, finishing first in the league. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals won 9 of their 14 matches and finished second in the points standings.

Star Players in Gujarat Titans:

Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Gujarat Titans, has led the team from the front, scoring 413 runs in 13 games thus far. Rashid Khan, David Miller, and Mohammed Shami have been outstanding with the ball for the squad, both taking 18 wickets.

Key Players in Rajasthan Royals:

This season, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravi Chandran Ashwin have been the most important players for the Rajasthan Royals. The former is wearing an orange cap, while the Chahal is the purple cap holder. Jos Buttler has scored 629 runs in 14 games, while Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 26 wickets in this competition.

Who will win today's match:

Both sides have been in fantastic form, and an exciting match is expected here. As per Google, the win probability of the Gujarat Titans is 53%, while Rajasthan Royals' winning chances are 47%.