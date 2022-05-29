IPL 2022 GT Vs RR Final Match Prediction and Fans' Favourite

IPL 2022 GT Vs RR Final Match: The Indian Premier League has reached its final stage. The Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad at 8:00 pm on May 29 (Sunday).

Gujarat Titans was the first team to qualify for the finals. They beat Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 match to enter the IPL 2022 finals. The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the qualifier 2 match, which broke the hearts of RCB fans as they were eagerly waiting for the team to bring home their maiden title.

The final match is going to be a star-studded one as the BBCI is planning to hold a closing ceremony today. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman, former Indian captains, ICC, BCCI, and other board members are expected to attend the match.

Also Read: 20 Crore Cash Prize Money for IPL Winning Team?

Both teams have good batsmen and bowlers. In Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will be the crucial wickets. While Gujarat Titans have a good batting order, both the teams have 50-50 chances of winning the title. On the other hand, fans are supporting the RR team as they have a good track record. For the first time since the IPL's inception, the team has advanced to the finals.

Fans, players, and cricket experts are eagerly waiting for the match results. Likewise, bookies are also keenly awaiting the match outcome. Based on reports, most of them are betting on Gujarat Titans because, with a good team, they have all chances to lift the cup. A few bookies are predicting that there will be match-fixing options as it is the home ground for GT and Narendra Modi is the chief guest for the match.

Sakshi Post readers, if you come across any betting websites or bookies, inform the Cyber Cell.