IPL 2022: Infighting in Mumbai Indians Team?

The Mumbai Indians became the first team in IPL history to lose their opening seven games. Lynn, who was a member of the MI team in 2020 and 2021, claimed that groups may exist among the five-time IPL champion team.

"Winning is a habit, just as losing is... Mumbai has troubles with the bat, the ball, the field, and mentally. It just feels like there are divisions all over the place. When you're at the bottom of the table, players like your captain, but especially Kieron Pollard, will usually come in from deep mid-on or mid-off, helping out and calming him down," stated Lynn

"We haven't seen that with Mumbai yet, since they are starting to split off into little groups and simply want to get off the field." And it's not a good sign. And I don't believe the dressing room would be a good place to be right now, "he continued.

Also Read: IPL 2022 No Ball Controversy: Why Pant Fined More Than Dhoni For Same Offence? Asks Netizens

Rohit's men are at the bottom of the point standings and face a must-win situation for the rest of their league games. The MI will next face the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.