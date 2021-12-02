IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell New RCB Captain?

The retained list of eight teams is now public. Now, the fans are looking for the mega auction and the complete teams. With the inclusion of two new teams, the excitement of IPL 2022 has soared.

After the announcement of the retained players list, a few players shared their bond with their franchises on social media. Shikar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, and David Warner posted images on social media.

Ahead of the mega auction, there will be new alliances between players and franchises. Apart from this, netizens are discussing who will be the next captain of RCB.

RCB has retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli has stepped down from the captaincy this year and the franchise will be looking for a new captain for the upcoming season. Fans and analysts are expecting that Glenn Maxwell will become the RCB captain.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul, Rashid Khan And Other Star Players Were Not Retained

Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has said that "Glenn Maxwell will be the new captain for RCB. He was an excellent performer for the last year, and he delivered good scores. He has previously captained the Melbourne Stars. "

"Maxwell recovered his form this season, scoring 513 runs in 15 matches and contributing significantly to the team's run total. Vettori also believes Kohli has a large say in this choice," he added