IPL 2022: Full Schedule of Punjab Kings Led By Mayank Agarwal

By Shyamala Tulasi

Punjab Kings are going to start their IPL 2022 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 27. See the full schedule of PBKS matches here.

Under the leadership of the new captain, Mayank Agarwal, the Punjab Kings are going to play their first match on the 27th of March at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. The Punjab Kings are one of the teams that have yet to win an IPL trophy. Under the young captaincy, the team is looking forward to a victory in IPL 2022.

The team owned by Preity Zinta retained their captain, Mayank Agarwal, and also acquired Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Jonny Bairstow in the IPL 2022 auction. With a new team and a new captain, PBKS would like to win the championship for the first time.

Here is the full schedule of matches for PBKS with time, date, and place:

Also Read: IPL 2022: Here Is The Full Schedule Of Matches Of Lucknow Super Giants With Time, Date And Place