IPL 2022: Full Schedule Of Kolkata Knight Riders Under The Captaincy Of Shreyas Iyer

By Shyamala Tulasi

Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the strongest teams in the IPL ever since it started, and they have won two IPL trophies under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. The first trophy of KKR was in 2012, followed by the next in 2014.

Since then, KKR has not won the title. But, last year, 2021, under the captaincy of world-cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, they made it to the finale but were defeated by MSD's Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs. On the other hand, KKR would now hope to win their third IPL title under Iyer, whom they purchased for 12.25 crore during the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Here is the full schedule of KKR matches with time, date, and place:

