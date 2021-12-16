IPL 2022: This Former Zimbabwe Captain To Coach Lucknow Team?

With new teams, including in the IPL, the excitement was soaring. Lucknow becomes the most-valued team ever (Rs 7,090 crore) while CVC Capital Partners spends Rs 5,625 crore on the Ahmedabad team.

Ahead of the mega auctions, the eight IPL franchises retained their players and omitted some big players. After the eight teams announced their player lists, Andy Flower (PBKS head coach) and Trevor Bayliss (SRH coach) resigned from their roles.

"Andy Flower has left the Punjab Kings. He wants to look into other options, and we appreciate that. " Ness Wadia, co-owner of the Punjab Kings

Now it is time for the two new teams to retain three players. The deadline for the new teams to retain their players is December 25, 2021.

Along with the players, the two new organisations would need to set up a team of support staff, beginning with the critical post of head coach.

Based on sources, Andy Flower, the former Zimbabwe captain will coach the Lucknow team. Earlier, the franchise was in talks with Garry Kirsten, but now they seem to have roped in Andy Flower.