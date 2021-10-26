IPL 2022 Format: Will 10 Teams Change The Way Indian Premier League is Played?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature ten teams competing for the title in 2022. The rights to the new franchises have been purchased by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and CVC Capital. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group made the highest bid of Rs.7,090 crore, and CVC Capital came in second with a bid of Rs.5166 crore.

RPSG Group will now own the Lucknow franchise, while CVC Capital will own the Ahmedabad franchise.

This will not be the first time that the Indian Premier League has had ten teams. In 2011, there were ten teams competing in the competition, but the format was dropped.

According to sources, the cash-rich league will use the same approach in the upcoming season of the IPL 2022, which will have 10 teams contending for the title.

Also Read: These CSK Players May Be Retained for Next IPL 2022 By Chennai Super Kings

A total of 10 teams were separated into two groups of five teams each. A total of 74 games will be played, including four knockout rounds.

Before the knockout stage, each team needed to play a total of 14 games; twice against the remaining four members of their own group, once against the remaining four members of the other group, and twice against the one team.

Following the end of the league stage, the teams were pooled together and rated based on their points or net run rate, with the top four teams qualifying for the knockout tournament.

The knockout stage consisted of four games—Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the final. The same format will be used in IPL 2022.

The top two teams competed in Qualifier 1, and the winning team advanced directly to the final, while the losing team waited for the winner of the Eliminator game to progress to Qualifier 2. Whoever wins Qualifier 2 advances to the final, where they will meet the winner of Qualifier 1.