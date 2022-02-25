IPL 2022 Format Changed, Check How Many Matches Each Team Will Play

The BCCI announced that the IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 and end on May 29, with 70 league matches scheduled to take place across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

According to the Indian cricket board, the two groups were divided based on the number of IPL titles earned and final appearances. As a result, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, both five-time champions, topped the two groups. The two new teams, the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans are placed in different groups.

Group A:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Group B:

Chennai Super Kings ( CSK)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Royal Challengers Bangalore ( RCB)

Punjab Kings ( PBKS)

Gujarat Titans ( GT)

How many matches will each team play?

The ten teams will play 14 league matches (7 at home and 7 away). Each team will play twice with other teams in the same group, once against the other teams in their group and once against the team from the opposing group. Each club will face the remaining four clubs in the opposing group just once.

For example:

MI will play two matches each against KKR, RR, DC, and LSG in Group A. MI will also play two matches against CSK, as well as one match against each of the other clubs in Group B.

If we observe teams from Group B:

RCB will play two games in the IPL 2022 against CSK, SRH, PBKS, GT, and RR. One1 game against the MI, KKR, DC, and LSG

The top four teams will qualify based on the Points Table, like in previous years; there will be no separate Points Tables for each group in IPL 2022.