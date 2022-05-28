IPL 2022 Final Match Screenings in Hyderabad

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League has come to an end with one crucial match left. The much-anticipated IPL final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be played on May 29 (Sunday) at 8:00 PM at Ahmadabad.

The match will be interesting as the new team, the Gujarat Titans, is beyond everyone's expectations as they are good at both batting and bowling. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is a calm and composed team. They reached the IPL finals after 14 years. Both teams appear to be fierce competitors for the championship.

Tickets for the RR versus GT match sold out fast after the BCCI confirmed 100% audience attendance for the final match. But don't worry Hyderabadi's if you want to get the same experience, there are some cafes and restaurants that are putting up screens for the final match.

Public Screenings in Hyderabad:

Based on sources, Backyard, Whichway, Blue9, and all cafes in Sainikpuri are arranging special screenings. Buffalo Wild Wings, Prost, Farzi and other cafes in Jubliee Hills. Some pubs and cafes in Kompally, Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Manikonda are also arranging the special screenings