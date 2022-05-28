IPL 2022 Final Match Date, Time, Streaming Time in India
The Gujarat Titans will meet the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (May 29).
In the qualifier 2 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, RR defeated the RCB by 7 wickets and entered the finals after 14 years.
Here are the full details regarding the match:
Match Date:
The IPL 2022 Final Match is scheduled for May 29 (Sunday).
Match Time:
The league and playoff matches started at 7.30 p.m., but for the final match, there is a change because of the closing ceremony.
The final match toss starts at 7.30 pm and the match starts at 8.00 pm
Final Teams:
IPL 2022 season new team Gujarat Titans and IPL's first winning champion, Rajasthan Royals, will meet each other in the finals.
Where to watch the final match:
On TV:
Star Sports Network
Online Streaming:
Disney+Hotstar