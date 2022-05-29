Is IPL 2022 Final Match Between GT vs RR Fixed?

Exceptional bowling from the Gujarat Titans and restricted Rajasthan Royals for130. Fans in and outside of the stadium were shocked by the Rajasthan Royals match.

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals seems implemented the same formula as they did in the qualifier 2 match. Buttler at one end and other player hit the boundaries. Yashaswi Jaiswal ( 22) and Jos Buttler (39) were the highest scores for Rajasthan Royals. Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya set a nice fielding and used their bowlers in the right way. Hardik Pandya picked three wickets and R Sai Kishore grabbed two wickets of Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, fixing is trending on Twitter. Twitterati claimed that the match was fixed as its home ground for Gujarat Titans and Amit Shah is in the stadium.

Here are the reactions:

Gujarath Mens Modi & amith shah comes for This Game,

Sanju Chose Bat 1st looks Something#Fixing Game Modiji 👍 — sує∂ αвυ🎭 (@ThalaSyed005) May 29, 2022

Also Read: 20 Crore Cash Prize Money for IPL Winning Team?

Ambani got new competition Amit Shah#Fixing — tomy (@kernel7812) May 29, 2022