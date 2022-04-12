IPL 2022: Fans Urge CSK To Pick This Player As Deepak Chahar's Replacement

In the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, the former champions, Chennai Super Kings, had a poor start. Based on reports, the CSK team has received another shocking news. Deepak Chahar, a CSK medium pacer bowler who was injured during the West Indies series, sustained a back injury during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Based on reports, Deepak Chahar will miss the remaining matches of the IPL. As soon as the news spread, fans urged the Chennai Super Kings franchise to take Ishant Sharma and Dhawal Kulkarni as the replacements for Deepak Chahar.

In the first season of the IPL, Ishant Sharma played for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore. In his IPL career, he played 93 matches, took 73 wickets, and had an economy rate of 8.09. On the other hand, Dhawal Kulkarni played for the Mumbai Indians in his first season. So far in his IPL career, he played 92 matches and picked 86 wickets.

Now that Deepak Chahar is almost out of the tournament with the back injury, petition to @ChennaiIPL to rope in Ishant Sharma to address our powerplay bowling woes🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ajay🦁 (@_ajaygopalan) April 12, 2022

