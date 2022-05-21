IPL 2022: Fans Trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore For Their New Post, Deets Inside

Today's match of the IPL will surely be interesting and nail-biting as it decides which team will enter the playoffs. It is known knowledge that Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the playoffs. For the fourth place, the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers are fighting.

In today's match against the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, if the Delhi Capitals win, they will qualify for the playoffs; if they lose, the Royal Challengers will.

On the other hand, RCB fans are supporting Mumbai Indians for a win against Delhi Capitals. Now RCB's official Twitter handle posted a tweet that did not go down well with the fans and got trolled.

"#RedTurnsBlue for today! A letter to @miplatan from RCB. We're backing you to #PlayBold all the way. Go get 'em, champs!, the post reads"

Here are the fans' reactions:

RCB - Royal Challengers Bangalore ❌

RCB - Royal Challengers Bombay ✅



😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/O57ROKqhOs — N I K H I L ✨ (@ImNIKDYA) May 21, 2022

Isse bada bevkuf admin nahi milega 😕🚶 don't make fun of fans emotions with meme 🙂🙂 I don't want my RCB win by title bhikhari 🙂🙂 As every RCB haters saying since day before yesterday. — Deepa ll Hugivsashit 🤙 (@parip2010) May 21, 2022