IPL 2022: Fans Say End Of An Era After MS Dhoni Steps Down As Captain

The Chennai Super Kings franchise officially announced on Twitter that MS Dhoni has stepped down from the captaincy and passed the baton to the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK won four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. The 15th league of the IPL 2022 season starts on March 26 with the opening match between CSK and KKR match.

After Dhoni stepped down as captain, fans began trending Dhoni on Twitter and saying End of Era. They are also praising and thanking MS Dhoni for his contribution as a captain.

Here are the reactions:

End of an Era, Will miss you skip #MSDhoni. pic.twitter.com/0f4I0fTwRn — D (@82__mohali) March 24, 2022

When i started watching cricket he was india's captain

End of an era 💔🥺

Greatest indian captain #MSDhoni 🐐#Mahirat ❤ pic.twitter.com/QGVmHJramf — Mounesh PSPK♡ (@Mounesh_White) March 24, 2022