IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis' Wife in Anushka Sharma's Green Saree At Glenn Maxwell Wedding Party? Deets inside

Glen Maxwell, an Australian all-rounder, married his Indian-origin fiancée, Vini Raman, in Australia. The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise held a post-wedding bash on April 28. The party was well-attended by celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Faf du Plessis, and Shahbaz Ahmed. The players were seen dressed in traditional Indian attire.

At the bash, RCB captain Faf du Plessis' wife, Imari Visser, wore a green chanderi saree, similar to what Anushka wore to the 34th Anniversary Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards in 2018. Imari's Banarasi chanderi silk saree had heavy borders with gold zari work and dotted patterns all over the saree. Netizens compared both the images and said that Anushka Sharma may have lent a saree to Imari.

Anushka received the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actress in 2018. She completed her outfit with a middle-parted hairstyle, a matching green bindi, and a gorgeous neckpiece. Imari, on the other hand, chose to let her hair down and wear little makeup and jewelry.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Trolled Over Rohit Sharma's Dismissal