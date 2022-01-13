IPL 2022: England Captain To Enter Mega Auction

The mega-auction for the 2019 season is set to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Based on sources the deadline to register the name for IPL is on January 14(Friday).

In this contest, England's Test captain Joe Root has said that he is thinking about joining the IPL 2022 auction, four years after being unsold in the lucrative T20 league auction.

Root, regarded as one of the game's current greats, is yet to compete in the IPL after going unsold in the 2018 auction.

The 31-year-old batsman, on the other hand, stated that he would only participate in the event provided it would not interfere with his Test career.

Root had previously indicated his desire to participate in the IPL, despite his decision not to attend the auction.

On Wednesday, Australian bowler Mitchell Starc said he was thinking about returning to the IPL after a long gap.

Starc has played two IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took 34 wickets in 27 matches and remains the eighth-highest wicket-taker for the RCB. Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.4 crore in the IPL 2018 season, but he missed out due to injury.