IPL 2022: Did Rashid Khan Really Demand A Huge Pay? Deets Inside

Rashid has been a member of the SRH camp since his IPL debut in 2017 and has established himself as the finest bowler in the league and T20 cricket. He played 76 matches and took 93 wickets for SRH. This cricketer is Afghanistan's second-highest wicket-taker in history, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, before the IPL 2022 season, SRH did not retain Rashid Khan. With Rashid being one of the most prized T20 cricketers in the world, the decision astounded the cricket community.

Muttiah Muralitharan, the SRH bowling coach, broke his silence on the team's choice to keep Rashid and stated that it was not their intention to let him leave, but they could not afford him. "We didn't want to let go of Rashid Khan, but we couldn't afford him," stated the bowling coach during a mid-match discussion with Star Sports during the SRH vs GT match.

Meanwhile, Rashid, who earns only Rs 70 lakh in the Pakistan Premier League (PSL), is said to have demanded a total of Rs 15 crore in player retention ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Following the latest statements by the SRH bowling coach, it is certain that the rumour that Rashid has asked for a bigger paycheck is meaningful.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Poor Show Due to Pressure of Captaincy?