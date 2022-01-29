IPL 2022: Dhoni to Bring Back Suresh Raina to CSK?

The Chennai Super Kings have begun planning for the IPL 2022 mega auction. MS Dhoni has arrived in Chennai for the auction plan, and he is likely to be part of the franchise's bidding process in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. A picture of MS Dhoni arriving at the airport has gone viral.

#Dhoni has arrived in #Chennai for #CSK Strategy discussions for #IPL2022MegaAuction



He is likely to personally attend the auction next month.. pic.twitter.com/rWxxahxKCR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2022

During retention time, many CSK fans expected the franchise will retain Suresh Raina. However, they have kept Ravindra Jadeja as their first player, along with MS Dhoni, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Who is Mikyo Dorji Bhutan Cricketer in Mega Auction

Because CSK did not retain Suresh Raina, there was widespread speculation on social media that Suresh Raina will not play this season. Based on ESPNcricinfo, Suresh Raina's base price for the auction is Rs 2 crore. Now the question is, which team will bid for him?

Based on sources, the franchise's first option is to bid on Suresh Raina, and there is no doubt that Suresh Raina will once again be back in the yellow team. CSK fans can watch the batting of Thala (MS Dhoni) and Chinna Thala (Suresh Raina) soon.