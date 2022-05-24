IPL 2022: Conman Cheats Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant of 1.63 Lakhs

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain and India wicketkeeper-batter, filed a complaint alleging that he has been defrauded out of Rs 1.63 crore by conman cricketer Mrinank Singh, who is now under investigation for defrauding another businessman.

Mrinak, a Haryana cricketer, lured Pant by claiming to have launched a company purchasing and selling luxury watches, purses, jewellery, mobile phones, and other luxury products at deep discounts.

Notably, Pant and his manager, Puneet Solanki, filed a lawsuit against Mrinank after he was duped out of Rs 1.63 crore by a bounced cheque last February. The con cricketer allegedly used fake references to various players to confuse Pant, the complaint reads.

Mrinank also convinced Pant that he could resell his luxury stuff like watches, jewellery, and other items for a profit.

It is worth noting that Pant wanted to sell his Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Series watch worth Rs 36.25 lakh and his Richard Mille watch for Rs 62.60 lakh to Mrinank. Pant also paid him more than Rs 2 crore to purchase other expensive items.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: AP Athlete Jyothi Surekha is No.3 in World Archery Rankings

However, Singh was unable to secure the things, and the agreement was terminated after a few months. Notably, both parties reached an oral agreement for Rs 1.63 crore, and Singh provided him a cheque for the same amount, which bounced due to inadequate money.

Meanwhile, Mrinank Singh was nabbed earlier this month by Juhu police for allegedly cheating a local Mumbai businessman of Rs 6 lakh. The Saket court in Delhi issued a summons to the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai last week to examine Singh.

According to authorities, Mrinanak, 23, has also deceived a film director and many hotels with false references.