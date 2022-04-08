IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Fined For Slow Over Rate

Rishabh Pant's game against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (April 7) did not go as planned for the Delhi Capitals captain. DC suffered their second loss in three games as KL Rahul's LSG won by six wickets.

Pant's night was made much worse when the BCCI stated that the Delhi Capitals team was punished for continuing to maintain a slow over-rate. It was the team's first offense, the DC captain was fined Rs 12 lakh.

According to an IPL statement, "The Delhi Capitals have been penalized after maintaining a slow over-rate during their Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 7 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai."

"As it was the team's first breach of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct about minimum overrate offenses. The Delhi Capitals skipper, Rishabh Pant, was fined Rs 12 lakh, the statement reads."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been strict from IPL 2021, with teams maintaining a slow over-rate. The skipper of an IPL team would be fined Rs 12 lakhs for the first time for slow over-rate. If the squad commits the violation a second time, the captain will be penalized with Rs. 24 lakhs. If the violation is committed a third time, the captain will not only be fined Rs 30 lakh but he will also be barred from participating in another IPL match.