IPL 2022 DC vs RR: No ball Controversy, Here is What Happened

It was a shameful moment for Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who was on the verge of calling his players back in the middle of a match. In the 19th over, RR's bowler, Obed McCoy, delivered a waist-length high full toss to Rovman Powell. The Delhi Capitals dugout, including the support crew, requested the delivery to be reviewed by the third umpire.

However, the umpires on the field, Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan declared it a clean delivery, which upset the Delhi dugout. The tempers rose to the point when Pant attempted to call their players, which would have meant that Delhi had lost the match. Pant also sent Assistant Coach Pravin Amre onto the field to consult with the umpires, which annoyed the RR players.

After the Pant no-ball controversy incident, netizens gave their opinions on whether it was no ball or not. Here are the reactions

whether it's a no ball or not , the umpires should have checked once. umpire's ego should not be bigger than the game.#RRvsDC #Noball #RishabhPant #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/FSYAFRDgTp — Neeraj Punshi (@neerajpunshi) April 22, 2022

