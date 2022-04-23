IPL 2022 DC Vs RR: Fans Busy In No ball Controversy, Check What Happened Between Chahal and Kuldeep
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant stayed strong in calling back his players after the umpires failed to check for a probable waist-high delivery in the last over of their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals, claiming it was a no-ball and that the third umpire should have interfered. Despite the chaos, viewers almost missed what happened between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
In a viral video, Chahal can be seen pushing Kuldeep to return to the batting position while the batters were waiting for Rishabh Pant's instructions.
Meanwhile Chahal & Kuldeep 😂#RRvsDC #noball #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/8cJmAl1nmz
— Cric kid (@ritvik5_) April 22, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav, who was on the non-striker end, motioned to the umpires to review the last delivery for a probable no-ball on height. Powell also joined in on the conversation with the umpires. The umpires stayed clear and said that the delivery was fair.
Also Read: IPL 2022 DC vs RR: No ball Controversy, Here is What Happened
Here are other reactions:
#chahal and #kuldeep is fighting for something else 😂#noball #Rishabpant #DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/LQPsy4nysV
— BRK 🎭 (@BALARAM37787561) April 22, 2022