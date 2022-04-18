NEW DELHI: An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to postpone its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

As per reports, an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and subsequently tested positive, BCCI sources said.

The DC team was supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to go into quarantine in their respective rooms as per COVID protocol.

All the members will undergo RT PCR tests to ensure there is no outbreak is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. Last week the team physio Patrick Farhart and the team masseur tested positive last week.

With the COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the protected environment has also increased taking the total number to three.

Also Read: Deepak Chahar Ruled Out Of IPL 2022, Might Get Rs 14 Crore: Check How