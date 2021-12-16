IPL 2022: Dale Styen Likely To Coach Sunrisers Hyderabad Team

Former South African bowler Dale Steyn will become the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) new bowling coach based on reports. After 17 years of international service, the 38-year-old recently announced his retirement from the game as a player.

An IPL official has revealed to Cricbuzz that conversations between Steyn and SRH had taken place. It is also a possibility that former India all-rounder Hemang Badani could join the SRH coaching staff.

Mentor VVS Laxman, head coach Tom Moody, and batting coach Brad Haddin left the franchise. The franchise had a disastrous IPL 2021 season and ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchise had retained three players.

With a new squad under Kane Williamson's leadership on the way, SRH's management will have to keep an eye on the coaching staff as well. Moody, who served as director of cricket the previous season, is expected to return as head coach.