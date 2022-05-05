IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB: After Run Out, Here's What Glenn Maxwell Said

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team jumped into fourth place after their victory against the Chennai Super Kings. In the 13-run victory, Glenn Maxwell showed his magic with the bowl.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video on their official handle. After the win, the RCB players were seen having fun. Glenn Maxwell, recalling the run-out during the RCB innings, joked with Virat Kohli that he would no longer bat with him. Maxwell was run-out for 3 after facing only 3 deliveries while attempting a single in response to Kohli's request in the middle.

Kohli wanted a fast single after pushing Ravindra Jadeja's ball to the off-side in the ninth over. Maxwell looked upset as he failed to worry the scorers much after being brought in at No. 3 to build on Kohli and Faf du Plessis's strong opening partnership.

"I just can’t bat with you. You run too fast. You run too fast. You get ones and twos, I don't, "Maxwell said in a video shared by RCB.

Here is the video: