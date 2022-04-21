IPL 2022 CSK vs MI: If This Happens Mumbai Indians Will Not Qualify For Play-offs

Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on April 21, 2022. MI is the only team in the tournament that has yet to win a game. CSK, on the other hand, won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore because of their dominant batting display.

It is a crucial match for both teams. Speaking of the Mumbai Indians team, it is known that Mumbai has lost six matches and sits at the bottom of the points table with a Net Run Rate of -1.048. To qualify for the playoffs, they should win the remaining eight matches. If the Mumbai Indians lose today's match, they will not qualify for the playoffs.

Today's Playing XI Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary