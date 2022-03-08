IPL 2022: CSK To Rope in Ireland Player As Net Bowler

Josh Little of Ireland will join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler ahead of the IPL 2022.

Cricket Ireland announced the news on their official Twitter account and said that it would be a fantastic experience for the 22-year-old.

Josh Little made his international debut in a T20I against Hong Kong in September 2016 but failed to take a wicket.

👏👏👏 Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL. The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic. #GoWellJosh ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/5aUFwfZkAp — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) March 7, 2022

On the other hand, the left-arm seamer was more impressed in his debut ODI game. He took four wickets, including England captain Eoin Morgan, although Ireland lost the game.

He also competed in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, where he was Ireland's best bowler in the final. Although Ireland lost the match, Josh took 4-1-17-2 against the UAE.

The 22-year-old got seven wickets in five games with a strike rate of 16.71 and an economy rate of 5.85.

He will now try to prove his experience by joining the four-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings.