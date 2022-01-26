IPL 2022: CSK Fans Want Dhoni's Last Match in Chennai

The Indian Premier League mega auction is three weeks away. Due to COVID cases, the last two seasons of the IPL were held in the UAE. During the IPL 2021, the BCCI stated that the next season will be scheduled in India.

Now, again, the COVID cases are increasing in the country. Considering all the points, the BCCI wants to schedule the matches in Mumbai, a place with three stadiums. If the situation comes under control, the matches will be scheduled all over the country.

On the other hand, if the situation worsens, the board has a backup plan. BCCI may hold the event in the UAE, South Africa, or Sri Lanka.

All of the fans were ecstatic when one of the BCCI officials announced that the tournament would be held in Mumbai, but the CSK fans appeared dissatisfied.

MS Dhoni stated that he would play his last match in Chepauk stadium before his spectators. But there was news circulating on social media and many critics predicted that IPL 2022 would be the last season for MS Dhoni.

Though it is too early to predict MS Dhoni's IPL retirement, if it occurs, CSK fans will be disappointed that they will not be able to witness Thaliva's final match on their home ground.