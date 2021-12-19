IPL 2022: CSK Calls Subhranshu Senapati For Selection Trails

The four-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), have called up Odisha batter Subhranshu Senapati for selection trials ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The 24-year-old is in good form with the bat, having scored 275 runs in seven games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, and is Odisha's highest run-scorer.

With a dazzling century against Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Subhranshu came onto the scene. His century helped Odisha's total of 278/5, which helped them win the match by 63 runs. Senapati had previously scored fifty against Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh. Odisha is presently fourth in Elite Group A, having won three of its five games.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Will Ravichandran Ashwin Return To CSK?

Subhranshu Senapati has been in excellent form recently. Since making his Odisha T20 debut, he has scored 637 runs at an average of 28.95 and has three half-centuries to his name. Senapati had scored 138 runs from five matches in the previous season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 116.94 with one half-century.