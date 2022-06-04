IPL 2022 Cricketers Who Earned Crores Without Playing A Single Match

In the IPL auctions, the teams bought the players by spending crores of money. A few players did not get a chance in playing XI for a single match and earned crores of money. In the recent IPL 2022 season also the same repeated and a few players earned crores without playing a single match.

Jayant Yadav:

It is worth mentioning that the debut team, Gujarat, won the IPL-2022 season. In the mega auction, Gujarat Titans paid Rs 1.7 crore for Team India all-rounder Jayant Yadav.

Jayant, a spin-bowling all-rounder, didn't get a place in the final squad. He trailed behind Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, and Rahul Tewatia in the competition.

Dominic Drakes:

Dominic Drakes, a Caribbean all-rounder, has been crowned the IPL's luckiest player. Last season, he was acquired by Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 second edition, and the team lifted the title in that season. In 2022, the Gujarat Titans team picked Dominic Drakes for Rs 1.1 Crore.

Rajvardhan Hungarkar

Rajvardhan plays for India's under-19 team. CSK paid Rs 1.5 crore for the young all-rounder but he didn't make the final cut. Rajvardhan, who can bowl at 140 kmph, was not given the opportunity.