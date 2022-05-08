IPL 2022: Covid Scare in DC Camp Again, Deets Inside

In the ongoing IPL-15, Delhi Capitals players were once again isolated after a net bowler tested positive for Covid-19.

One net bowler tested positive in the test this morning. Players have been asked to remain in rooms. According to sources, a new round of testing was conducted on Sunday morning, with all members of the contingent confined to their rooms.

The Delhi squad has been placed in isolation for the second time during the IPL 2022. Six members of the franchise, including physio Patrick Farhart, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, keeper-batter Tim Seifert, and three other non-playing members, tested positive for the virus earlier in the season.

As per the IPL schedule, Delhi Capitals will meet the Chennai Super Kings today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.