IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Start Time and Guest List
IPL 2022 will conclude with a magnificent closing ceremony on Sunday (May 29), before the final match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. For the first time in three years, the IPL closing ceremony will be staged, and the BCCI intends to make it a huge show.
Closing ceremony Date and Time:
The closing ceremony starts at 6.30 PM on May 29, Sunday.
Where to watch the closing ceremony:
On TV: Star Sports
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
Closing ceremony guests:
- The IPL closing ceremony will feature a slew of high-profile attendees. It consists of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, and other Board members.
- Based on sources, BCCI has invited all the former captains as the guests for the closing ceremony
- As part of the Central Government's celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the whole IPL closing ceremony will be devoted to the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
- The legendary Chhau dance of Jharkhand will be performed
- Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, music master AR Rahman and Urvashi Rautela are performing in the closing ceremony.