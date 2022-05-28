IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Start Time and Guest List

IPL 2022 will conclude with a magnificent closing ceremony on Sunday (May 29), before the final match between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. For the first time in three years, the IPL closing ceremony will be staged, and the BCCI intends to make it a huge show.

Closing ceremony Date and Time:

The closing ceremony starts at 6.30 PM on May 29, Sunday.

Where to watch the closing ceremony:

On TV: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Closing ceremony guests: