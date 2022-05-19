IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Date ,Time and Venue

With 10 days left, the Indian Premier League has come to an end. The Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs, while Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are fighting for the remaining two positions.

Playoffs and Final Schedule:

May 24: Qualifier 1-Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7.30 PM

May 26: Eliminator-Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7.30 PM

May 27: Qualifier 2-Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM

May 29: Final-Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM

Final Schedule:

Over the last three seasons, there was no opening and closing ceremony due to Covid, this year IPL management is planning to hold the closing ceremony with AR Rehman and Ranveer Singh as the guests. According to reports, the BCCI has also invited former Indian captains to the final match.

Also Read: BCCI Plans To Hold IPL 2022 Ceremony, Here Is the Guests List

Closing ceremony- 6.30 to 7.20 PM

Toss-at 7.30 PM and the match starts at 8.00 PM