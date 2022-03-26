IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Lead By New Captain Ravindra Jadeja’s Team Full Schedule

MS Dhoni got down from the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings, and now the team will be under the new captain, Ravindra Jadeja. The winners of IPL 2021, CSK, are going to compete with KKR, the competitors from the last season finale, on March 26, at 7:30 pm at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

However, CSK has already bagged 4 trophies from the last 14 seasons of IPL under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, and now it’s trying for a 5th victory in the 15th season of IPL 2022 under new captain Jadeja.

